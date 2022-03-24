Goshen man charged in Jan. 6 riot

INDIANAPOLIS – A northern Indiana man was arrested Wednesday on federal charges in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Jeffrey Munger, 55, of Goshen is facing charges including disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building, the Indianapolis Star reported.

An initial appearance was held in U.S. District Court for Northern Indiana. Munger was represented by attorney Scott Frankel of Northern District of Indiana Federal Community Defenders Inc.

Munger is the fifth Indiana resident to be charged this month in connection with the Capitol riot.

Ten other people with Indiana ties have been arrested and charged in connection with the riot.