Police: Suspect in Evansville double homicide dies in crash

Associated Press

CORYDON, Ind. -- A man suspected in an Evansville double homicide died early Friday when his vehicle crashed about 100 miles away during a police pursuit, state police said.

Samuel Aaron Robb, 30, of Valparaiso, died about 5 a.m. Fort Wayne time after his car became airborne along Indiana 135 in Harrison County, struck a utility pole and came to rest upside down, state police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by the county coroner.

The crash occurred after a state trooper tried to stop Robb after spotting him in his car it in a hotel parking lot in the town of Corydon, but he sped off at a high rate of speed and the trooper pursued him, police said.

Authorities had been advised to be on the lookout for Robb and his vehicle after he was identified as a suspect in a double homicide that occurred overnight in Evansville, police said.

State police said in a statement that “the investigation reveals that the driver was, in fact, the suspect wanted in connection with the two murders in Evansville" and identified him as Robb.

Evansville police have not released information about the two homicide victims. Officers found two bodies in an Evansville home about 12:30 a.m. Fort Wayne time after a 911 caller stated that she was inside a residence where shots had been fired, the Evansville Courier & Press reported.