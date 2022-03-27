Indiana professor pens book on famed Holocaust-era star

FRANKLIN – As growing Nazi power spread in Europe in the 1930s, famed cabaret player Willy Rosen fled his home in Germany to the Netherlands, as his Jewish heritage made him a target. Hitler's forces made their way to his adoptive home as well, so Rosen clung to his creativity and skill as a performer to save his life.

Rosen's anxiety-wracked journey is captured in vivid detail by Casey Hayes, a Franklin College professor of music, music department chair and director of choral activities. He spent almost five years researching and preparing the historically accurate novel, “When the Music Stopped: Willy Rosen's Holocaust.”

Hayes traveled to Europe dozens of times to learn about Rosen and his theater troupe, taking the life of one of the era's most popular performers and reconstructing what his time in a Nazi camp was like.

“It's remarkable that it has been this long before anyone put together the pieces of what happened,” Hayes said.

Hayes has been fascinated by that era of European music. In 2021, he was named the Fulbright-Botstiber Visiting Professor of Austrian-American Studies at the University for Music and Performing Arts, Vienna.

This interest in the short-lived yet robust culture in Wiemar, Germany, and its brief yet beautiful emergence of culture led him to discover the music of Willy Rosen.

“When I first heard a song by him, I thought it was so cool. I wanted to hear more, but there just wasn't a whole lot out there,” Hayes said. “That started the quest.”

In 1920s and early 1930s Germany, Rosen was as big of a name as there was in Berlin at the time. His performances drew packed audiences, and he wrote scores for films and operettas.

But as a Jewish person, Rosen's livelihood was threatened by the rise of antisemitism. He escaped Germany through Switzerland and Austria, eventually finding his way to the Netherlands. He continued to perform, both touring non-Nazi Europe and in the Dutch resort town of Scheveningen.

Despite his success, Rosen was captured by Nazis in 1943, sent to the Westerbork transit camp, where Jewish people waited to be sent to death in concentration camps. Trying to avoid that fate, Rosen and his theater group performed for Nazi commanders and fellow prisoners.

Their performances were popular, but they knew that each one had to be more enticing and creative.

For almost two years, Rosen and his troupe lived this fraught existence. They were among the last to be sent to concentration camps in the east. He died in Auschwitz in 1944.