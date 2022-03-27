Purdue to welcome Ukrainian scholars

WEST LAFAYETTE – Purdue University plans to welcome to its campus up to 20 Ukrainian scholars who have been displaced by Russia's invasion of their country.

The university announced Friday that its Ukraine Scholars Initiative would accept Ukrainian scholars “directly impacted by the war.” The effort will offer up to 20 visiting scholars and their spouse or children from Ukraine an “opportunity to resume their academic pursuits at Purdue.”

Purdue President Mitch Daniels said the program planned to last at least one calendar year would be “one small contribution to help the Ukrainian people in this moment of peril.”

Those eligible are scholars with faculty positions at Ukrainian universities who are engaged in academic research, and scholars enrolled in Ukrainian doctoral programs who are at the dissertation research stage of their degree program.

Each visitor would be assigned a tenure-track faculty sponsor in their academic area to serve as a mentor and adviser.