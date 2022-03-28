Motorcyclist crashes, dies during police pursuit

Associated Press

GREENFIELD, Ind. -- A man wanted on a warrant fled from central Indiana police on his motorcycle, leading officers on a pursuit through parts of two counties before he crashed at an intersection and died, police said.

They said Spencer Chase Goodwin, 27, of Spiceland died at the scene Sunday evening after he ran a red light as police were chasing his motorcycle and it crashed into a car at a Greenfield intersection.

The driver of the vehicle that was struck was taken to a hospital in Indianapolis. That motorist's condition was not immediately known, police said Sunday night.

Goodwin was wanted on a warrant issued last week alleging probation violations in a case where he was convicted of dealing methamphetamine, The Star Press reported.

Goodwin fled at a high rate of speed about 6:50 p.m. Fort Wayne time Sunday after he saw the patrol car of a sheriff's deputy who had spotted him near a truck stop in New Castle, said Chief Deputy Jay Davis of the Henry County Sheriff’s Department.

The police pursuit of Goodwin eventually made its way southwest into adjacent Hancock County before Goodwin's motorcycle crashed at an intersection along Indiana 9 in Greenfield, police said.

Greenfield is about 20 miles east of Indianapolis.