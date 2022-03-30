Double-homicide suspect died by suicide, police say

CORYDON – A man suspected in an Evansville double-homicide who was found dead last week after his vehicle crashed during a police pursuit died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said Tuesday.

An autopsy completed Tuesday by the Harrison County coroner lists the preliminary cause of death for Samuel Aaron Robb, 30, as a self-inflicted gunshot wound, and his manner of death as suicide, Indiana State Police said.

The coroner advised that the final autopsy report is pending toxicology test results, police said.

Robb was pronounced dead at the scene Friday after the Valparaiso man's car became airborne along Indiana 135 in Harrison County, struck a utility pole and came to rest upside down, police said.

A firearm and other evidence was recovered from the crash scene indicated that Robb died from a self-inflicted gunshot, police said. An autopsy was conducted to confirm his cause of death.

The crash occurred in southern Indiana about 100 miles east of Evansville, where Robb was wanted in connection with a double-homicide.

The bodies of David Anthony Macke, 68, and Kara Frederick, 31, were found inside their Evansville home last Thursday after a 911 caller reported that gunshots had been fired inside that residence, the Evansville Courier & Press reported.

Officers also found a dog with an apparent gunshot wound at the scene.