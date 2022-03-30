Indiana's COVID-19 dashboard getting facelift

INDIANAPOLIS – The state’s COVID-19 dashboard is getting a facelift -- adding some filtering capabilities while also removing data such as positivity and the color-coded county metrics.

Chief Medical Officer Lindsay Weaver said the changes reflect a national shift toward using hospitalization data as the leading indicator of the effect that COVID-19 has on a community. She said the dashboard update is the first step toward a broader movement toward general surveillance models, such as those used to measure current levels of influenza.

“The increased use of at-home tests and other antigen tests that are never reported to the state has diluted the value of posting a daily positivity rate,” Weaver said. “A better measurement is the impact that COVID-19 is having on our healthcare systems, and our dashboard revisions will make it much easier to see how hospitals are being impacted.”

Beginning with Wednesday’s update, the COVID-19 dashboard will no longer reflect a daily positivity rate. Instead, the dashboard will display a seven-day average of cases and indicate whether that number is trending up or down. The dashboard also will cease publishing the state’s county and advisory metric maps and instead follow the community transmission measurements recently announced by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

That two-metric map sorted counties into red, yellow, orange or blue for spread. It relied partly on positivity. Instead, a link to the CDC’s county listing of low, medium or high spread will be provided.

In addition, the dashboard’s publication schedule will be revised, with updates posted on Monday, Wednesday and Friday of each week.

Deaths and tests will also be posted on a seven-day rolling average. All the underlying data is still available if Hoosiers want to look at specific daily numbers.

Hoosiers will also be able to filter the entire page by timeframe, demographics and more.

The hospital resources page is also getting an overhaul. It will show the statewide hospital census each day for anyone in a hospital, as well as a percentage of the census related to positive COVID-19 cases.

But the state is removing the number of intensive care unit beds, meaning Hoosiers won’t be able to easily tell how much of a crisis hospitals are in during a surge.

State health officials said the capacity number isn’t meaningful because hospitals can increase or decrease it daily.

The dashboard will no longer report on the variant strains, as officials said the data is incomplete and delayed.

nkelly@jg.net