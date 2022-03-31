Restorative justice resolves alleged assault

INDIANAPOLIS – A judge says restorative justice was successfully used for one of the first times in Indiana to remediate a confrontation in which a Black man said a group of white men assaulted him and threatened to “get a noose” while at a southern Indiana lake more than a year ago.

The alleged assault gained national attention in July 2020 when Vauhxx Booker, a local civil rights activist and member of the Monroe County Human Rights Commission, said he called 911 after five men assaulted him and pinned him to a tree at Lake Monroe, just south of Bloomington. He said the men accused him of trespassing on private property and, after he tried to apologize, the situation got physical.

Booker himself faced criminal charges more than a year after the confrontation that earlier led to charges against two of the alleged attackers. The charges against Booker, filed by a special prosecutor in Monroe Circuit Court, were the same recommended by Indiana Department of Natural Resources investigators following the incident.

All charges against all parties in the case were dropped after a restorative justice process concluded this month, according to court records. In the restorative justice model, the offender and victim in a case come together in a conference to discuss what happened, and the offender has the opportunity to apologize.

Judge Lance Hamner, who presided over the case, said it was the first time he's seen a criminal case resolved through restorative justice. The Center for Community Justice, based in Elkhart, Indiana, facilitated the mediating discussion about the incident between Booker and those he accused of attacking him.