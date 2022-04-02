2 workers hurt when building collapses south of Indianapolis

Associated Press

WHITELAND, Ind. -- A building under construction collapsed, injuring at least two construction workers, authorities said.

The building was under construction in the town of Whiteland, about 20 miles south of Indianapolis.

Three construction workers were at the site of the building working, Whiteland Fire Chief Eric Funkhouser told the Daily Journal.

Some of the workers had to be pulled out of the collapsed structure, Funkhouser said.

The workers were all taken to an area hospital. One was transported with lacerations, one was complaining of pain and one was transported as a precaution, Town Manager Jim Lowhorn said.

Firefighters are investigating the collapse, Lowhorn said. It wasn't clear what type of building it was or why it collapsed.