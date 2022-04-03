DNA nets 650-year sentence 30 years after sexual assaults

SHELBYVILLE  A man linked to a series of sexual assaults in central Indiana more than 30 years ago by his DNA on an envelope for a utility bill payment has been sentenced to 650 years in prison.

Steven Ray Hessler, 59, of Greensburg, was convicted March 3 of 19 felony charges for crimes against 10 victims between 1982 and 1985. The charges included two counts of rape, six counts of unlawful deviate conduct, three counts of criminal deviate conduct and one count of robbery.

Hessler eluded authorities by wiping down the crime scenes and stealing items he had touched.

The case received a break in 2020 when a detective asked prosecutors to pay for samples to be sent to a company that uses the same sort of DNA testing that resulted in the capture of the Golden State Killer. Testing narrowed down the case to Hessler, linked to a DNA sample left at one scene. DNA from the utility bill envelope matched it.