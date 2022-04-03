Public invited to meet alpacas

SAINT MARY-OF-THE-WOODS  Gratia, a white alpaca with soulful eyes and splotches of mud adorning its fleece, was the first to make the White Violet Center for Eco-Justices Alpaca Encounter an actual encounter, eagerly sauntering up to the crowd attending the event.

But a rose gray alpaca named Georgie soon made the March 26 gathering an event, demonstrating why shes nicknamed Lunchbox when she hoovered up the feed in any set of hands within her orbit.

Tara Elmore, farm projects coordinator for the White Violet Center for Eco-Justice, near Terre Haute, explained the motivation for the event, calling it an immersive alpaca experience.

Were letting the community come in and get an up-close-and-personal experience with the alpacas, Elmore said.

This gets you inside the fence. You get to meet the alpacas and hear about the history of the alpacas, and why theyre so important in our cycle of sustainability.

Elmore and Ann Testa, the farm projects assistant, led the attendees to the area housing the female Huacaya alpacas. Participants soon had the alpacas  smaller cousins of the llama originally hailing from the Andes  eating out of their hands. They then took them to the skirting room where the fiber sheared from the alpacas is stored. The animals are sheared once annually; this year it will be May 9.

White Violet got its first alpacas in 1998. It currently has 40 with a baby due in the spring. The animals fit in nicely with the Center for Eco-Justices goal of sustainability.

Alpacas are gentle on the land, Elmore said. They nibble grass down. ... Their manure is so vital to our program  they put nutrients back into the soil and are great for our compost program. Alpacas are great spokes-animals for sustainability.