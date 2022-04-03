Sunday, April 03, 2022 1:00 am
Public invited to meet alpacas
DAVID KRONKE | Tribune-Star, Terre Haute
SAINT MARY-OF-THE-WOODS Gratia, a white alpaca with soulful eyes and splotches of mud adorning its fleece, was the first to make the White Violet Center for Eco-Justices Alpaca Encounter an actual encounter, eagerly sauntering up to the crowd attending the event.
But a rose gray alpaca named Georgie soon made the March 26 gathering an event, demonstrating why shes nicknamed Lunchbox when she hoovered up the feed in any set of hands within her orbit.
Tara Elmore, farm projects coordinator for the White Violet Center for Eco-Justice, near Terre Haute, explained the motivation for the event, calling it an immersive alpaca experience.
Were letting the community come in and get an up-close-and-personal experience with the alpacas, Elmore said.
This gets you inside the fence. You get to meet the alpacas and hear about the history of the alpacas, and why theyre so important in our cycle of sustainability.
Elmore and Ann Testa, the farm projects assistant, led the attendees to the area housing the female Huacaya alpacas. Participants soon had the alpacas smaller cousins of the llama originally hailing from the Andes eating out of their hands. They then took them to the skirting room where the fiber sheared from the alpacas is stored. The animals are sheared once annually; this year it will be May 9.
White Violet got its first alpacas in 1998. It currently has 40 with a baby due in the spring. The animals fit in nicely with the Center for Eco-Justices goal of sustainability.
Alpacas are gentle on the land, Elmore said. They nibble grass down. ... Their manure is so vital to our program they put nutrients back into the soil and are great for our compost program. Alpacas are great spokes-animals for sustainability.
