Inmate guilty in attack on officer

PERU  An inmate at a northern Indiana prison has been convicted in a 2020 attack on a correctional officer who was slashed in the face with a razor blade, leaving him with a permanent scar.

A Miami County jury found Raul Sotelo, 67, guilty Thursday of attempted murder, battery with bodily injury to a public safety officer and other charges in the attack, the Kokomo Tribune reported.

Officer Mackenzie Malott was conducting searches of inmates at the Miami Correctional Facility on July 1, 2020, when Sotelo attacked him with a homemade weapon made from a razor blade wrapped with cardboard, court records state.

Sotelo slashed Malott on the left side of his face, leaving a gash that required eight stitches and left a deep, permanent 5-inch-long scar, according to court documents. Sotelo also tried to slice Malotts lower abdomen, court documents said.

Sotelos sentencing is scheduled for May 4.

He is already serving a life sentence with the possibility of parole for his conviction in the September 1973 murder of a 12-year-old Lake County girl whose nude, battered body was found in a cemetery. Sotelo was 18 at the time of the girls slaying.

Securing this conviction guarantees Raul Sotelo will never be released from the Indiana Department of Correction. The attempted murder of a correctional officer isnt something we can ever turn a blind eye to, Miami County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Courtney Alwine said.