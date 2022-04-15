Missing woman died from crash trauma, drowning

GARY – The death of a missing woman whose remains were found this week has been ruled an accident, coroners said Thursday.

Preliminary findings following an autopsy Thursday on 23-year-old Ariana Taylor of Calumet Township are consistent with trauma from a motor vehicle accident complicated with drowning, the Lake County coroner's office said. Other results are pending, it said.

Taylor's body was found in a shallow drainage ditch about 9 a.m. Wednesday after a search by cadaver dogs, police said. The body was found over a mile from where her vehicle was found April 3.