Retired chemist's quilt hobby museum-level

KOKOMO – Dr. Keith Woods likes to create things. On the wall of his studio, more than 20 plaques shine with a certification that the U.S. patent office recognizes the originality of the chemicals he's synthesized to fight cancer.

There won't be any more plaques to add, though. Woods makes quilts now.

A self-described fiber artist, Woods prefers to make smaller, artistic quilts instead of the usual bed quilts. One of his artistic works has joined the permanent collection at the Indiana State Museum and is now on display in an exhibit titled “Collecting Indiana: Recent Art Acquisitions.”

Woods made the art quilt, which is titled “IN This Together,” during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic. It took him roughly a week to make.

“When this pandemic started, then we sort of got reminded that there was a pandemic in 1918 that most of us didn't know anything at all about,” Woods said. “So I went and did a lot of research. And I thought, well, I'm going to make this just as a historical reminder.”

“IN This Together” is adorned with images depicting life in the early pandemic. Among the images are a mask, hands under a water faucet and two toilet paper rolls – one full with extra fabric hanging off the quilt, and another down to its last square of paper.

Woods originally intended to give the quilt to the Howard County Historical Society. The historical society recommended he call the Indiana State Museum instead, where the quilt could be handled and stored by experts.

“IN This Together” will be displayed at the Indiana State Museum until July 17.

“Every once in a while, when these sorts of things happen, it just seems odd that it happens to you,” Woods said. “It seems like somebody else does those sorts of things.”

The retired scientist compares quilting to his work as a chemist.

“You take small pieces, and you put them together in very specific ways to make something of more elegance and more utility and function,” he said.

Woods said he views the world through the lens of a scientist – methodically breaking projects into smaller pieces and solving problems as he works. Most scientists, Woods suspects, are scientists by nature. There's a sense of curiosity that drives their investigations.

Woods was first introduced to the quilting hobby 12 years ago. His mother was determined to make quilts for each of her grandchildren and asked for her son's help. After some time reading directions for his mother, Woods asked if she could teach him to use the sewing machine.

It started with a quilt made from scrap material. Then, within six months, he had produced five “real” quilts. Woods said he still has the first real quilt he made – it's sitting on his bed.

In total, Woods estimates he's made at least 20 bed quilts, some large enough to fit a king-sized bed. One of the most recent quilts he and his mother made took only a week and a half to put together.

Although Woods knows several other male quilters, he considers the craft to be predominantly female. He doesn't necessarily think more men should start quilting, but if they're interested in the art, he encourages them to give it a shot.

“There are these stereotypical male and female roles in life. Right? And I'm not sure exactly why that is, in some cases. Because if I need something done, I just go do it,” Woods said. “I think most people just aren't adventuresome and willing, most people are afraid to fail.”