Trust brings historic manuscripts to Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS  The latest recipients of a hearty Hoosier welcome have traveled extensively. Theyve been cited during discussions of governance, carried by keepers of the law, proclaimed by those who have battled for the rights of women and people of color.

Theyre a collection of centuries-spanning books and documents that belong to the Remnant Trust, which has deep Indiana roots. The nonprofit organization collects manuscripts and early published works related to individual liberty, responsibility and human dignity and then shares them for educational purposes.

As part of a new three-way partnership, it will house its collection at the Indiana Historical Society, which will use materials in exhibitions and put some on permanent display. The trusts offices will be at the Columbia Club in downtown Indianapolis, and the Monument Circle mainstay will also host events and display items.

Including the Historical Society will broaden the message of public access and the interaction that the trust encourages  letting people pick up and read the rare materials like any other printed books. Considering that the trusts goal is to collect works that are at least 100 years old, that becomes a big deal. It reports that its oldest pieces date to around 2500 B.C.

Most of this stuff you can go online and read, but its a whole other thing to hold it, to touch history, said Jody Blankenship, president and CEO of the Indiana Historical Society. It gives you goosebumps to think this stuff has been around for centuries in some cases  and whos had it, whos used it and how have they done that.

Among the first opportunities the public will have to see works from the collection is the exhibit Documents that Shaped America, which will open May 21 at the Indiana Historical Society.

The trusts more than 1,500 manuscripts, first editions and early works include some gems that have long shaped philosophy, religious ideas and social constructs.

The holdings include some of the worlds most famous titles. An edition of the Magna Carta from about 1350 has decorative flourishes that bloom from letters into the margins. Frederick Douglass life and ideas populate the pages of autobiography editions that are dated in the mid-19th century. Mary Wollstonecrafts 1792 A Vindication of the Rights of Woman calls out double standards in education and other areas of life.

The list goes on, with early editions of the Federalist Papers, Two Treatises of Government by John Locke, the Declaration of Independence, a 1734 English translation of the Quran and Particulars of the Late Duel, Fought at Hoboken, July 11, Between Aaron Burr and Alexander Hamilton, Esqrs.

Many of the works have rarity in common, but Remnant Trust Chairman Chris Talley said the characteristic is a hook and not the driving factor.

Frederick Douglass autobiographies are part of the Remnant Trusts collection.

The books are about mankind looking for (truth). Where is it? How do we understand the world? Whats our position in the world? Trust president Kris Bex said.

Trust among people just is not there. We dont have it with hardly anybody. ... But, if I say, Well, look: Heres a Thomas Paine Common Sense. Heres a first edition, we know that to be accurate.