Man drives SUV into river in Elkhart, dies

ELKHART – A man died Monday after his SUV crashed into the St. Joseph River in Elkhart, police said.

The crash occurred shortly after 11:30 a.m. at McNaughton Park, police said. A bystander approached an officer near the scene when it happened and the officer jumped in to try to save the man, but the vehicle was already fully submerged, police said.

Indianapolis mayor home with COVID

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett is isolating at home after testing positive for COVID-19.

Hogsett said Sunday in a statement from the mayor's office that after he began experiencing mild symptoms he took an at-home test and tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend.

State fair to have automotive theme

The Indiana State Fair will celebrate the state's automotive heritage this year.

Fairgoers can expect to see iconic, celebrity cars from movies and books and world-class classic car collections showcasing Indiana-made vehicles, the fair announced this past week.

This year's fair will run from Friday, July 29, through Sunday, Aug. 21. It's closed Mondays and Tuesdays.