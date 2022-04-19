Woman arrested after pet remains found in vacant mobile home

VALPARAISO, Ind. -- A woman faces animal cruelty charges after the remains of a cat, rabbit, bird and two turtles were found in her abandoned mobile home near Valparaiso.

The woman was arrested Monday after the bodies of the animals were found March 17, The (Northwest Indiana) Times reported Tuesday.

Officials in a manufactured home community were searching the home after the woman fell several months behind in her lot rental, according to court documents.

The pets apparently were left behind from as far back as August without access to food or water.

The near-skeleton of a bird resembling a parrot was found in a cage. The remains of one turtle was found on a cardboard box, while the other was atop a reptile tank. Remains of a decomposed rabbit were wedged inside and beneath a couch, records said.

Remains of the cat were found inside a bathtub.