Sunday, April 24, 2022 1:00 am
Father guilty of neglect after toddler shot dead
Associated Press
SOUTH BEND A northern Indiana man has been convicted of child neglect charges stemming from the shooting death of his 1-year-old son by a 4-year-old sibling.
A St. Joseph County jury returned guilty verdicts Friday against Avion Sexton, 24, on a felony count of neglect of a dependent resulting in death and several drug charges.
Sexton was arrested following the June 2020 death of 1-year-old Javion Sexton, who prosecutors said was killed by the older sibling who was playing with a gun unsupervised at a South Bend home.
Sexton faces a prison term of between 20 years and 40 years on the most serious charge.
