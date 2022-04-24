Three men wounded in Bloomington bar shooting

BLOOMINGTON  Three men were wounded in a shooting inside a downtown Bloomington bar early Saturday during Indiana Universitys Little 500 bicycle race, police said.

The shooting at the Kalao Nightclub was reported about 1 a.m., with officers finding the three men in the street.

The men  ages 22, 26 and 41  suffered gunshot wounds to their legs or pelvis and were taken to a hospital. No arrests or information on what led up to the shooting was immediately reported.