5 hurt in electrical fire at Pendleton Correctional Facility

PENDLETON, Ind. – Five people were taken to local hospitals after they were injured in an electrical fire Tuesday afternoon at Pendleton Correctional Facility, authorities said.

Responders with the Pendleton Fire Department and the Indiana Department of Correction were dispatched to the prison for the fire and contained the blaze quickly, Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger said.

“I am being told that there were some injuries from electrical shock and smoking,” Mellinger said.

None of the five hurt are prison inmates, DOC spokeswoman Annie Goeller said.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.

The maximum security prison built in 1923 can incarcerate up to 1,800 men, DOC says.