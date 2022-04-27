Wednesday, April 27, 2022 1:00 am
Not hiring man with HIV leads to suit
Associated Press
CLARKSVILLE – The federal government is accusing a southern Indiana town of discriminating against a man with HIV who applied to become a police officer.
The Justice Department said it filed a lawsuit Monday against Clarksville.
The town's police department had offered a job to a man who was already working as a volunteer reserve officer but then dropped the offer in 2015 based on his HIV status, the Justice Department said.
The man spent 15 months appealing the decision. Clarksville added him back to the list but never hired him, according to the lawsuit.
The man got a job with another police department.
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story
More stories
- 5 hurt in electrical fire at Pendleton Correctional Facility
- Retiring politician says $30,000 vanished
- Outgoing chairman's campaign finance report raises questions
- 2 dead, 4 injured after shots fired at Indiana block party
- Father guilty of neglect after toddler shot dead
- Three men wounded in Bloomington bar shooting