Not hiring man with HIV leads to suit

CLARKSVILLE – The federal government is accusing a southern Indiana town of discriminating against a man with HIV who applied to become a police officer.

The Justice Department said it filed a lawsuit Monday against Clarksville.

The town's police department had offered a job to a man who was already working as a volunteer reserve officer but then dropped the offer in 2015 based on his HIV status, the Justice Department said.

The man spent 15 months appealing the decision. Clarksville added him back to the list but never hired him, according to the lawsuit.

The man got a job with another police department.