Indianapolis man killed in collision with deputy's vehicle

Associated Press

TROY, Ind. -- An Indianapolis man who lost control of his SUV along a southern Indiana highway died when it crashed into a sheriff's deputy's vehicle, police said.

Phillip Everett Brown Jr., 61, was traveling east on Indiana 66 in Spencer County early Thursday when he drove off the roadway for unknown reasons, overcorrected and crashed into a westbound police vehicle driven by a county sheriff's deputy, state police said.

Brown was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash along the scenic Ohio River highway about 30 miles east of Evansville near Troy.

The deputy, 27-year-old Ronald Wayne Harper Jr. of Tell City, was flown to a hospital in Louisville, Kentucky, for treatment of injuries that police said were not believed to be life-threatening.

Drugs and alcohol were not believed to be factors in the early morning crash, police said.