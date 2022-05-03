Higher turnout expected

Voter turnout in Allen County could be much higher today than during a similar primary election four years ago.

Amy Scrogham, the county's director of elections, said about 30% of the county's 267,831 registered voters could go to the polls today, compared with 15% during the last mid-term primary elections in 2018.

Republican and Democratic voters will nominate their parties' candidates for sheriff, county commissioner, county council, township trustees, state legislature and other offices when they go to the polls today. The polls are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

A total of 6,477 people took advantage of early voting this spring, compared to 4,551 in 2018.

Andy Downs, director of the nonpartisan Mike Downs Center for Indiana Politics at Purdue University Fort Wayne, said there are many local and state legislative races to make today's primary elections more interesting than four years ago. Downs called that primary “boring.”

“The sheriff's race certainly has gotten attention,” he said.

Allen County Sheriff Dave Gladieux is prohibited by law from seeking a third consecutive term. Republicans will decide whether to nominate Allen County Chief Deputy Troy Hersberger or Fort Wayne police Deputy Chief Mitch McKinney. The winner will face Democrat Kevin Hunter in November. Hunter is unopposed for his party's nomination.

No Democrat has been elected sheriff in Allen County since 1936.

Allen County voters will nominate candidates in nine Indiana Senate and House district races.

They include the Senate District 14 seat that Republican Dennis Kruse decided not run for again. Tyler Johnson, Ron Turpin and Denny Worman are seeking the Republican nomination, and the winner will face Zach Heimach, who is unopposed for the Democratic nomination, in the fall.

In House District 81, David Mervar is challenging Republican incumbent Martin Carbaugh. No Democrats filed to run in the primary, but they have until this summer to file paperwork for the November election.

In the newly-drawn House District 82, Democrats will choose between Kyle Miller, Melissa Rinehart and Kathy Zoucha. The winner will face Republican Davyd Jones in November. He is unopposed for the Republican nomination.

Lisa Bobay-Somers is challenging Republican County Commissioner Therese Brown for her nomination for a fourth term. Although the commissioners represent certain districts, all county residents can vote for them.

