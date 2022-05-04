Elkhart to revive RV show

ELKHART – A recreational vehicle show will return this year to Elkhart in northern Indiana after a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Three of the largest RV manufacturers – Thor Industries, Forest River and Winnebago Industries – confirmed they will proceed with the four-day show beginning Sept. 26, the South Bend Tribune reported Wednesday.

The massive dealer-only show, which allows retailers to see the latest offerings from RV manufacturers and suppliers, was canceled in 2020 and 2021.

Most RV manufacturers are reporting a backlog of orders from dealers despite a record 600,240 RVs produced in 2021, the RV Industry Association said.

Beyond RV manufacturers, the show is expected to draw at least 130 suppliers who offer original equipment and RV accessories,.