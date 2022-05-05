Pardoned man to get $7.5 million in Elkhart settlement

A Chicago man who was pardoned after spending more than seven years in prison for an armed robbery he didn't commit has reached a $7.5 million settlement with the city of Elkhart and former police officers, his attorney and a city spokeswoman said Wednesday.

Keith Cooper's attorney, Elliot Slosar, said it is the largest wrongful conviction settlement in Indiana history and that his lawsuit “exposed the systemic pattern of police and prosecutorial misconduct that exists in Elkhart, Indiana.”

“Mr. Cooper's wrongful conviction did not happen by accident nor was it an aberration,” he added in a news release.

Corinne Straight, Elkhart's director of communications, confirmed the $7.5 million settlement, the details of which were not specified in a notice lawyers for the plaintiffs and defendants filed Tuesday in a South Bend federal court.

Cooper was pardoned in February 2017 by Gov. Eric Holcomb, who said he believed Cooper had been wrongly convicted in a 1996 armed robbery in Elkhart during which a teenager was shot and wounded. Holcomb cited the state parole board's support for the pardon, and the backing of the prosecutor and witnesses in the case.

Cooper was sentenced to 40 years in prison for the robbery, but advances in DNA testing and a nationwide offender database excluded him as the attacker and identified another person.

Cooper sued Elkhart, its then-police chief and three officers in November 2017, alleging that the officers framed him for the crime and “nearly destroyed his life.” Two of those officers are no longer Elkhart officers and the third is dead, Slosar said.

At the time of his arrest, Cooper had no criminal convictions, was a married father of three and was employed and providing for his family, according to his suit. But after he was wrongfully incarcerated, his wife was forced to sell their belongings and had “to live in shelters to survive,” it states.

Cooper, 54, said during a news conference in Chicago that he hopes the settlement “will build a better tomorrow for me and my family.”

“There's no amount of money that can get back the time I lost,” he said.