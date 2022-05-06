Man charged with murder in I-70 death

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana State Police said Thursday their detectives have arrested an Indianapolis man in connection with the death of a woman found dead along Interstate 70 just east of Indianapolis.

Detectives arrested Jason Rhea, 45. He has been charged by the Marion County prosecutor with murder and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, police said.

Dai-Ghia Hogan, 21, of Indianapolis was found dead shortly after 7 a.m. March 1 in the gravel of a crossover, police said. Police did not say how she died.

Rhea's relationship to Hogan, if any, was not disclosed.

Rhea was being held in custody, online court records said. The records did not list an attorney for Rhea who might comment on his arrest.