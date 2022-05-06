Man convicted of trying to shoot at officers gets 57 years

Associated Press

LAFAYETTE, Ind. -- A man convicted of trying to shoot at least two northwest Indiana police officers during a 2020 foot chase has been sentenced to 57 years in prison.

A Tippecanoe County judge sentenced Trevor Bowie, 31, on Thursday after a jury convicted him in March of 12 charges, including attempted murder, the Journal & Courier reported.

After a reported domestic disturbance in April 2020, a woman told responding officers that her boyfriend, Bowie, had stolen her handgun and fled the scene, police said at the time.

Bowie attempted to shoot at Lafayette police officers who spotted him and had chased him into the downtown Lafayette parking lot of a building containing Tippecanoe County’s health department and other municipal offices.

Police said that when Bowie first aimed a stolen pistol at a Lafayette officer, the officer shot Bowie, who then tried to aim the pistol at officers a second time before two officers shot him again.

No officers were injured in the shooting in the city about 60 miles northwest of Indianapolis.