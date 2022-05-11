Wednesday, May 11, 2022 3:20 pm
Teen, 3 women wounded in downtown Indianapolis shooting
Associated Press
INDIANAPOLIS -- A 17-year-old girl and three women ages 18 to 24 have been wounded during an early morning shooting in downtown Indianapolis.
Police said the shooting occurred after midnight Wednesday near the city's Canal Walk, The Indianapolis Star reported.
Officers patrolling the area responded after hearing shots that were fired from either side of the canal. Investigators still were trying to determine what led to the gunfire.
No arrests have been made.
Each of the victims was reported to be in stable condition at hospitals, police said.
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story
More stories
- Sheriff: Alabama inmate, jailer were prepared for a shootout
- Indiana man gets 50 years in wife's 2020 killing, beheading
- Driver who shot officer sentenced
- Indiana man charged with murder advances in township race
- Man convicted of trying to shoot at officers gets 57 years
- Plea made in Indiana mall killing