Teen, 3 women wounded in downtown Indianapolis shooting

Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS -- A 17-year-old girl and three women ages 18 to 24 have been wounded during an early morning shooting in downtown Indianapolis.

Police said the shooting occurred after midnight Wednesday near the city's Canal Walk, The Indianapolis Star reported.

Officers patrolling the area responded after hearing shots that were fired from either side of the canal. Investigators still were trying to determine what led to the gunfire.

No arrests have been made.

Each of the victims was reported to be in stable condition at hospitals, police said.