Missing girl, 3, dies after being found in northwest Indiana lake

Associated Press

LONG BEACH, Ind. -- A 3-year-old girl who went missing in a northwest Indiana community died after she was found hours later along a small lake's shoreline, police said.

The girl, who had autism and was nonverbal, died Thursday despite an hours-long effort to revive her, said Michigan City Police Department Sgt. Steve Forker.

She had been reported missing at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, and was last seen wearing a T-shirt and diaper, The (Northwest Indiana) Times reported.

Officers from multiple police agencies who conducted a search found her two hours later in the water along the north shoreline of Clare Lake in Long Beach, a LaPorte County community that overlooks Lake Michigan about 40 miles east of Chicago.

Authorities have not released the girl's name, who was pronounced dead at a Michigan City hospital.

Police were continuing to investigate the incident and speak with witnesses. They were also seeking video surveillance from the area.