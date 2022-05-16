Police: 4 Indiana youths rescued from Lake Michigan

Associated Press

SAWYER, Mich. -- Four Indiana juveniles have been pulled from the waters off a Lake Michigan beach in southwest Michigan.

Police in Berrien County were called to Warren Dunes State Park in Sawyer about 6:15 p.m. Sunday.

Bystanders hauled two of the youths to safety, while first responders saved the other two.

The youths, from the South Bend area, were taken to a Michigan hospital. Their ages and conditions were not immediately available.