Holcomb heading to World Economic Forum in Switzerland

Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb will be traveling to Switzerland for the gathering of global business and government leaders at the World Economic Forum, his office announced Friday.

The Republican governor is scheduled to participate in a panel discussion Monday in Davos about high-tech manufacturing with business and labor union executives.

“Davos 2022 facilitates conversations between global thinkers, international dignitaries, government and business leaders to share their visions for the year ahead,” Holcomb said in a statement. “I’m proud to represent Indiana on a world stage to discuss all the innovative ways Hoosiers can be part of the solution regarding the myriad of challenges facing our state and world today.”

Forum organizers expect more than 2,500 participants from business, civil society, media and government to attend, including more than 50 heads of state and government. It is the first in-person meeting of the forum in two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Holcomb is scheduled to travel to Switzerland on Saturday and return to Indiana on Monday. The trip’s cost is being paid through private contributions to the Indiana Economic Development Foundation, the governor’s office said.