Weekend shooting kills 2, wounds 3 in northern Indiana home

GOSHEN, Ind. -- A weekend shooting inside a northern Indiana home that killed two people and wounded three others was followed by a young girl crying out for help, a neighbor said.

Police released few details after Saturday's shooting in a home along a cul-de-sac in Goshen, saying only that two males died and three other people were wounded in the city about 20 miles southeast of South Bend.

The names and ages of the victims and the circumstances of the shooting have not been disclosed, but Goshen's mayor scheduled a Monday evening news conference with city police and the Elkhart County Prosecutor’s Office to discuss the deadly shooting.

Neighbor Nicteloy Diaz told The Goshen News that around the time of the shooting she saw a girl in the window of the home who cried out that someone inside had been shot in the back and the leg.

“Within five minutes there were cops all over the place,” she said. “After that the police told us to go inside.”

Another neighbor, Julia Blyly, said she “heard four really loud booms” Saturday afternoon come from the house, which is two homes down from hers. But until police arrived she assumed the noises were just someone working on a car nearby.

Blyly said that in the past she had brought Christmas candy to the children who lived at the home.

“They always seemed so friendly,” she said, calling the shooting “awful.”