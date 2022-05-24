Indiana House backs override on veto of transgender sports ban

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Republican-dominated Indiana House voted Tuesday to override the GOP governor’s veto of a bill banning transgender females from competing in girls school sports, setting up a Senate vote that would have Indiana join more than a dozen other states adopting similar laws in the last two years.

The House voted 67-28 in favor of overriding Gov. Eric Holcomb, who said the bill did not provide a consistent policy for what he called “fairness in K-12 sports” when he unexpectedly vetoed it in March.

Republican senators were expected to vote later Tuesday on the override, which only needs simple majorities in each chamber.

Bill sponsors maintain it is needed to protect the integrity of female sports and opportunities for girls to gain college athletic scholarships, but have pointed out no instances in the state of girls being outperformed by transgender athletes.

Opponents have argued the bill is a bigoted response to a problem that doesn’t exist. The American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana has said it intends to file a lawsuit against what it called “hateful legislation” in hopes of blocking it from taking effect as scheduled on July 1.

