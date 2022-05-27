Lake Michigan beachfront appeal declined by court

PORTER  A federal appeals court has declined to disturb an Indiana Supreme Court ruling that declared Lake Michigans shoreline is owned by the state for the publics use.

In Wednesdays 3-0 decision, the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago said three lakefront property owners who claim their holdings include a private beach lack standing to challenge Indianas high court ruling

Circuit Judge Diane Wood, writing for the federal appeals court, said the property owners failed to establish that their beach property was taken by the state because the high courts 2018 ruling clarified they never owned a private beach on Lake Michigan.

That decision held that Indiana owns the land under Lake Michigan and the adjacent shoreline up to the ordinary high-water mark.