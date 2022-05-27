Friday, May 27, 2022 1:00 am
Lake Michigan beachfront appeal declined by court
Associated Press
PORTER A federal appeals court has declined to disturb an Indiana Supreme Court ruling that declared Lake Michigans shoreline is owned by the state for the publics use.
In Wednesdays 3-0 decision, the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago said three lakefront property owners who claim their holdings include a private beach lack standing to challenge Indianas high court ruling
Circuit Judge Diane Wood, writing for the federal appeals court, said the property owners failed to establish that their beach property was taken by the state because the high courts 2018 ruling clarified they never owned a private beach on Lake Michigan.
That decision held that Indiana owns the land under Lake Michigan and the adjacent shoreline up to the ordinary high-water mark.
