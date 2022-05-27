Indiana man convicted in neighbor's slaying faces civil suit

Associated Press

RICHMOND, Ind. -- An eastern Indiana man convicted of fatally shooting a neighbor while the property line between their homes was being surveyed faces a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the victim’s mother.

The lawsuit filed last week in Wayne County against Billy Wilson Sr., 78, seeks wrongful death compensation that’s “commensurate with her injuries and damages” and legal costs.

The suit was filed by Andrea Simpson as the personal representative for the estate of her late son, KC Allen Simpson, the (Richmond) Palladium-Item reported.

Simpson, 32, was slain in November 2020 during a survey of the property line between the men’s Hagerstown homes.

Wilson remains jailed while awaiting his June 6 sentencing after a jury convicted him on May 6 of murder in Simpson's slaying.

According to trial testimony the neighbors had a history of disputes before Simpson exited his house when he saw a surveyor, who Wilson had hired, in his yard.

Wilson shot Simpson six times, delivering the final three shots after the wounded man fell on the ground.