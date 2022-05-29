Coroner: Worker's death storm-related

LEBANON  A Boone County coroner has confirmed that a construction worker died last week during a thunderstorm.

Workers were in the process of stopping work due to thunderstorms Wednesday when strong winds caused the boom lift they were on to topple, Coroner Justin Sparks told Indianapolis TV station WRTV.

The accident killed Sebastian Bartolome-Gaspar, 29, of Guatemala, Sparks said Friday.

He was the only one injured, Sparks said.

An autopsy found his death to be accident due to a result of blunt force trauma to his body.

Lebanon is 30 miles northwest of downtown Indianapolis.