Monday, May 30, 2022 2:00 pm

Teen dies, others injured in northern Indiana ORV rollover

 

Associated Press

ROLLING PRAIRIE, Ind. -- An off-road vehicle driven by a teenager rolled over, killing a 14-year-old passenger and injuring others, authorities said Monday.

The rollover occurred Sunday night in LaPorte County.

A 13-year-old lost control of the side-by-side vehicle during a turn, and five children were ejected, the Department of Natural Resources said.

A passenger died. A 15-year-old passenger was taken to a Chicago trauma center with serious injuries. Three more were treated for minor injuries.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, the DNR said.

