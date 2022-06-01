Wednesday, June 01, 2022 6:40 pm
Two dead, 5 hospitalized in Indiana Toll Road pileup
Associated Press
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Two people died and five others were hospitalized Wednesday after a crash on the Indiana Toll Road involving five passenger vehicles and a semi, police said.
The crash occurred around 3 p.m. just west of South Bend and closed all eastbound lanes. Westbound traffic was being diverted from the toll road, part of Interstates 80-90.
One vehicle caught fire, police said.
