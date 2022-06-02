State police join in investigation after Warsaw pastor's confession

The Indiana State Police are now involved in the investigation of New Life Christian Church and World Outreach in Warsaw, and they're looking for possible other victims.

The state police's Bremen District issued a statement Wednesday about being made aware of allegations and asking for victims or witnesses to contact the station.

The pastor, John Lowe II, confessed to adultery to the congregation at Sunday service May 22. The church's website stated that Lowe also informed the congregation he was “stepping down from his ministerial role and responsibilities with New Life.”

After he confessed, a woman came forth and said that she was 16 when he started a sexual relationship with her. It lasted into her 20s.

Lowe tendered his resignation May 23, according to the church's website. The church leadership heard about the sexual relationship after the woman revealed it to members of the church.

Lowe's family was also involved in church leadership. Based on the church website, his wife, Debra Lowe, was co-pastor. His son Bryan Lowe was associate pastor, and his daughter Brightie Lowe was community pastor.

That information wasn't available on the website Wednesday night, and there were broken links to the pages on the site.

Videos of Lowe's confession to the congregation are on Youtube. A channel that posted the video May 23 had 100,762 views for it.

The state police encourage anyone who may be a victim or witness to contact the Indiana State Police Bremen Post Criminal Investigations Division at 574-546-4900.

jwolf@jg.net