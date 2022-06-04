2 suspects arrested in shooting of 4 in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS – Two men have been arrested in connection with a downtown shooting last month that injured four women, police said.

The 19-year-old and 22-year-old suspects face preliminary charges including four counts each of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and battery on a person with injury and single counts of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and possession of a handgun without a license, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said.

“Detectives expect further arrests to be made,” the department said.

The shooting along the downtown Indianapolis canal occurred about 12:30 a.m. on May 11. It left three women ages 18, 23 and 24 and a 17-year-old girl with gunshot wounds.

Police have said the shooting stemmed from an argument between two groups of people who knew each other.

Officers were working overtime and patrolling in the area when the shooting happened.

Detectives used surveillance video and witness accounts to identify one of two possible suspects, police said. On Thursday, officers saw that man and another man who matched the description of the second suspect at a bus station.