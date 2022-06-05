Dad gets 40 years in son's death by sibling

SOUTH BEND – A northern Indiana man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison on child neglect charges stemming from the shooting death of his 1-year-old son by the boy's 4-year-old sibling.

A St. Joseph County judge gave Avion Sexton Sr. the maximum sentence Friday for the June 2020 death of Javion Sexton, whom the older sibling killed while playing unsupervised with a gun.

A jury convicted Sexton, 24, in April on a felony count of neglect of a dependent resulting in death and several drug dealing and possession charges, the South Bend Tribune reported.

Superior Court Judge Elizabeth Hurley said in sentencing Sexton that he deserved the maximum sentence for creating an “egregious” environment by leaving guns and fentanyl within reach of his children in a home in South Bend.