1st case of COVID-19 in Indiana reported

INDIANAPOLIS – A Marion County man who traveled to a conference in Boston is the first presumptive positive case of COVID-19 in the state, health officials reported Friday.

He has a mild case of the virus and is in self-isolation at home, said State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box.

“The question has never been if Indiana would get a case but when we would see one,” she said. “We have been preparing for this possibility and I want to stress that this is an isolated case at this time.”

But she also warned that the situation with the coronavirus is changing rapidly and Indiana can expect to see other cases in the future.

Gov. Eric Holcomb said he has declared a health emergency to take advantage of any federal aid.

A presumptive positive case means the patient has tested positive at the state health laboratory. Samples will be sent to the Centers for Disease Control for final confirmation.

Box said the man contacted the Indiana State Department of Health on Thursday night when he recognized symptoms of a slight cough, low-grade temperature and sore throat. He was told to go to Community North Hospital, and hospital staff met him in his car in the parking lot. He was masked and taken in a side entrance to an isolation room with a negative air flow system.

He was there from 11:37 p.m. to about 2:30 a.m. and was released to self-isolation. The man returned from Boston on Wednesday. Marion County Health officials are looking at anyone he may have been in contact with. Three employees of Biogen who attended a meeting at a Boston hotel last week have tested positive for the coronavirus, the company said Thursday according to the Boston Globe.

Box said the state health department has tested 12 people so far and is monitoring 35 individuals. They are quarantined and not sick, Box said.

There are at least 215 confirmed cases in the U.S. Fifteen people have died. Many of those that died were in a long-term nursing facility.

More than 100,000 cases of the new coronavirus have been confirmed worldwide across more than 60 countries, and more than 3,300 people have died, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

As cases in China have declined, more have popped up in Europe and the United States.

Symptoms largely resemble the flu, including fever, fatigue, shortness of breath and cough. Some people also develop runny nose, sore throat and nasal congestion.

Box said between 80% to 85% of the cases are very mild, and there is no need to be hospitalized.

She praised the patient and Community North Hospital for their handling of the potentially dangerous situation.

“The patient and the hospital did everything possible to limit the risk of exposure to other individuals,” Box said. “Because of those steps the risk of additional exposure and community transmission was decreased and we're taking every precaution to prevent new infections related to this patient.”

The public health emergency declaration makes the state eligible for federal dollars to help pay for epidemiologists to trace the man's contacts and other resources for the call center and possible quarantines.

“We are well prepared. We've been waiting for this situation. And because this is just one case, we are going to continue to just have the public do the things they need to do in order to protect themselves,” said Marion County Health Department Director Dr. Virginia Caine.

Community Health Network Chief Physician Executive Ram Yeleti said Community North Hospital is safe, and there was minimal to zero exposure to people not wearing appropriate infectious disease precaution material.

“I want to reassure you that no patients, no other caregivers were exposed to this individual,” he said. “I want to state to the patients that are at any hospitals today that they should still feel comfortable that they're cared for and that their loved ones are safe.”

