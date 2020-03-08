Session nearing end; health care in front

INDIANAPOLIS – With just three days left in the 2020 legislative session, a bevy of health care bills will likely get the bulk of the attention.

But there will also be a last-minute effort to clarify Indiana's law on what happens if a sitting attorney general has their law license suspended and a transition of power in the Indiana House.

“We have just a few session days left ... we will complete the items we set out at the session as critical for our future and we'll accomplish some additional items that have come up along the way as well,” said House Speaker Brian Bosma, R-Indianapolis.

The session must end by Saturday, but legislative leaders are targeting Wednesday.

Bosma will start Monday as speaker, but around mid-day the House will swear in a new speaker, and Bosma will hand the gavel to Rep. Todd Huston, R-Fishers.

Bosma will then move from behind the speaker's rostrum to sitting among his colleagues – somewhere he hasn't been in 10 years.

He is not seeking re-election, and will resign from the House after the May election. He has served the chamber for 34 years.

Bosma said they are handling the transition of power Monday to give Huston a few days of presiding over the chamber before the final day.

“He's in up to his ankles and he went in head first,” Bosma said, while also expressing confidence in the new leader. “Speaker-elect Huston has done a great job of stepping into the gap.”

Another big issue in the final days will be the handling of legislation that could cost Attorney General Curtis Hill his elected post if he receives a suspension of his law license for 30 days or more.

Hill is awaiting possible disciplinary action from the Indiana Supreme Court for allegedly groping four women at a work-related function in 2018. A hearing judge has recommended a suspension of 60 days without automatic reinstatement.

Indiana law says a person must have a valid law license to take office as attorney general but is silent if that license is suspended during a term.

Language was inserted into Senate Bill 178 last week by House Republicans that would say the office would become vacant if an attorney general receives a suspension of 30 days or more. The governor would fill the post.

“I think it gives much-needed clarity to what happens in the event of either an extended suspension and reapplication situation. ... It avoids some very onerous possibilities, including one of the parties nominating a candidate that might not be eligible to be sworn into office. We just don't need to have all those complications,” Bosma said.

He also said it isn't an ex post facto law – or retroactive – because the Indiana Supreme Court has not yet levied punishment. Hill could receive a censure or public reprimand or a suspension of less than 30 days, Bosma said.

Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray said the language was not put in specifically to get rid of Hill. Instead, he noted, lawmakers years ago simply never contemplated a suspension and what that would mean.

“The bottom line is if there's a suspension there's a real question as to who our attorney general is,” he said.

Bray was otherwise mum, saying his caucus hasn't decided how to move forward.

Gov. Eric Holcomb is on board though – “clarity and certainty are always good. The House has provided both for anyone who holds the office of attorney general. I would support and sign the bill if it came to my desk.”

The last major issue is the final form of a health care package.

Bray said he was “pretty optimistic” about the bills, saying “we're just trying to tweak up some things.”

He said they will advance on health care – such as opening up transparency – but Hoosiers won't immediately see lower costs.

Right now the package is distilled in three bills. The first, Senate Bill 5, sets up an all claims payer database in which Hoosiers could more clearly see the average costs of various health care services around the state. It is likely to be approved Monday.

House Bill 1004 contains a provision that is widely supported. It prohibits surprise billing for people who have procedures done at in-network hospitals but later find out a provider participated who is out-of-network.

That bill also contains two more controversial provisions.

The first is a move that would ban noncompete agreements between doctors and their employers. Noncompete language is also in Senate Bill 243 but is a compromise allowing patients to get information on where their doctor has moved and providing a way for a doctor to buy out the contract.

Bosma said the legislature is struggling with that issue as some Republicans believe in the right to contract. He noted that sometimes hospitals pour hundreds of thousands of dollars into recruiting a doctor – including paying off their education debt – and need some assurance the doctor won't be lured away by a competitor.

But others say these agreements are getting lengthier – often more than a year – and require doctors to move out of the communities to continue to practice.

House Bill 1004 also has site-of-service language that would allow insurers to track more clearly whether a procedure is done in an office setting or hospital setting.

Hospitals are allowed to charge higher rates due to higher overhead but in recent years, as hospitals have branched out, they continue to charge the higher rates for locations that are sometimes miles from the main hospital.

Earlier language would have banned that practice altogether if a procedure was provided off-site from a primary hospital campus. But Bosma said everyone now agrees on transparency language allowing insurers to track the locations and negotiate different rates in contracts.

