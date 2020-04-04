Holcomb extends virus directives

INDIANAPOLIS – Gov. Eric Holcomb is extending the stay-at-home order and restrictions on bars and restaurants an additional two weeks to April 20, he announced Friday.

A public health emergency order was also extended to May 3. That order gives the governor additional authority during a crisis.

“Get with the program and one that directly deals with the truth on the ground,” Holcomb said.

As of Friday, 102 Hoosiers have died of COVID-19 and 3,437 are infected. That includes 58 in Allen County, with two deaths.

The governor will officially sign the new stay-at-home order Monday, and said there will be some “tweaks” or adjustments. Some states have tightened what counts as an essential activity or business.

Holcomb said he is taking the two-week approach on the stay-at-home order to be more nimble and adjust to facts on the ground.

Other highlights of the daily briefing included:

• The state health team has calculated a crude mortality rate of 2.9%. But State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said it is higher because the state is currently only testing symptomatic people in high-risk populations.

• The Indiana Department of Correction announced five cases of COVID-19 in two facilities – the Indiana Women's Prison in Indianapolis and the Plainfield Correctional Facility.

• Gambling, addiction and crisis hotlines are experiencing massive increases in calls. State officials urged people to call 211 if needed or to reach out to local doctors and services.

• The Indiana State Department of Health also added new data to its website showing the actual date of death of those infected, rather than the date when the death is made public. Sometimes there is a lag while waiting for a test to come back confirming COVID-19. The highest one-day jump in actual deaths is 10, which has happened four times – last on March 28.

One other issue addressed Friday was when unemployed Hoosiers can expect to see the extra $600 a week in federal aid.

Some states – including New York, Vermont and Kentucky – have promised the checks in early to mid-April. But Indiana has said it is waiting for federal guidance and the money might not be available until May.

Fred Payne, commissioner of the Department of Workforce Development, said the state is waiting for federal guidance.

“Our goal is to have this benefit paid as soon as possible once the US DOL clears guidance for us to,” he tweeted Friday. “Payments will be retroactive to 3/29. But no state has been given guidance to implement and make payments as of yet. We all get the same guidance.”

As long as they are eligible, Hoosiers will get the money going back to March 29 with a large one-time check and then $600 a week until July 31.

