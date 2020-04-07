AG, senators weigh in on ACLU's request to release state prisoners

INDIANAPOLIS – The state attorney general and a raft of state senators have weighed in on a legal effort by the American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana to urge release of some inmates in state prisons and county jails.

Attorney General Curtis Hill filed a memorandum Monday opposing the petition that was submitted by the ACLU to the Indiana Supreme Court on March 30.

"The ACLU’s unprecedented request for the court to assume the power to manage prisons and jails is constitutionally and procedurally improper," Hill said. "Administration of the Indiana Department of Correction and Indiana’s prisons belongs in the executive branch of state government."

The Indiana Constitution expressly recognizes the separation of powers among the executive, legislative and judicial branches, Hill noted, and stipulates that "no person, charged with official duties under one of these departments, shall exercise any of the functions of another."

Six inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 in three facilities as of noon Monday, according to a filing by the Indiana Department of Correction. Several staff members have tested positive but the exact number has not been made public.

A group of 29 state senators also signed onto a letter filed with the court that said Indiana courts have no legal authority to modify sentences outside of the framework provided by the legislative branch.

"Any additional sentence modification authority granted by this court would usurp the power of the Indiana General Assembly and violate Indiana's cherished separation of powers doctrine," the letter said. "Should grounds as asserted by the ACLU exist, the remedy is through legislative action. The Governor, at any time, can call a Special Session of the Legislature, which can then swiftly act to modify the governing statutes."

The senators also said the ACLU has made broad allegations that any public health outbreak could subject the inmates to an 'unreasonable risk of harm'.

"It is not inherently impossible to maintain safe health practices in an institution, and not all institutions have been compromised," the letter said.

All six northeast Indiana senators signed onto the letter. Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray did not.

nkelly@jg.net