Hill opposes bid to free inmates

INDIANAPOLIS – The state attorney general and a raft of state senators have weighed in on a legal effort by the American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana to urge the release of some inmates in state prisons and county jails.

Attorney General Curtis Hill filed a memorandum Monday opposing the petition that was submitted by the ACLU to the Indiana Supreme Court on March 30.

“The ACLU's unprecedented request for the court to assume the power to manage prisons and jails is constitutionally and procedurally improper,” Hill said. “Administration of the Indiana Department of Correction and Indiana's prisons belongs in the executive branch of state government.”

The Indiana Constitution expressly recognizes the separation of powers among the executive, legislative and judicial branches, Hill noted, and stipulates that “no person, charged with official duties under one of these departments, shall exercise any of the functions of another.”

As of Monday night, 10 offenders and 17 staff have tested positive, according to the state's joint information center. The known facilities are Plainfield Correctional, Indiana Women's Prison and the Edinburgh Correctional Facility.

A group of 29 state senators also signed onto a letter filed with the court that said Indiana courts have no legal authority to modify sentences outside of the framework provided by the legislative branch.

“Any additional sentence modification authority granted by this court would usurp the power of the Indiana General Assembly and violate Indiana's cherished separation of powers doctrine,” the letter said. “Should grounds as asserted by the ACLU exist, the remedy is through legislative action. The Governor, at any time, can call a Special Session of the Legislature, which can then swiftly act to modify the governing statutes.”

The senators also said the ACLU has made broad allegations that any public health outbreak could subject the inmates to an “unreasonable risk of harm.”

“It is not inherently impossible to maintain safe health practices in an institution, and not all institutions have been compromised,” the letter said.

All six northeast Indiana senators signed onto the letter. Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray did not.

Ken Falk, legal director for the ACLU of Indiana, said the petition the group filed isn't a lawsuit and they aren't accusing anyone of doing anything wrong.

“We think there are further steps that can and should be taken to help reduce populations in jails and prisons that would benefit not just the prisoners but those who work there,” he said.

For instance, he has suggested if bail has already been given to pretrial detainees that bail can be reduced because a judge has already determined they are safe to be released into the community.

As for convicted inmates, Falk suggests identifying those on track for early release under existing Indiana code or those coming up on parole hearings and expedite those to release some prisoners.

He said prisoners are still being double-celled and often can't keep the proper 6-foot distance while they're incarcerated.

“All we're asking for is to determine if there is more to be done,” Falk said.

Hill said the Indiana Department of Correction has been vigilant during the pandemic – closely following guidelines established by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“IDOC has for several weeks adopted policies, protocols and practices designed to ameliorate the risks of COVID-19 in Indiana prisons,” Hill said. “Particularly given existing procedures to address individual cases, the court has no urgent need to take action that may destabilize these undertakings.”

In-person visitation has been halted and offender transport restricted. Offenders who test positive as well as those who have been exposed but are not symptomatic are being isolated.

The agency has emergency plans to convert gymnasiums and other spaces to quarantine or treatment and recovery space.

