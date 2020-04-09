Supreme Court won't intercede in jail and prison decisions because of pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Supreme Court has denied a petition filed by the American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana to have the court intercede in jail and prison decisions regarding release of inmates during the pandemic.

The most recent data showed at least 10 inmates and 17 staff members of the Indiana Department of Correction have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Court on Wednesday said it has jurisdiction over the state's trial courts but not the Indiana Department of Correction and county sheriffs.

"A plea for such requests to non-court entities does not invoke this Court's original jurisdiction and rule-making authority. Other parts of the petition ask this Court to order that trial courts take actions. Yet the ACLU accurately acknowledges that Indiana trial courts already have tools at their disposal to determine if pretrial detainees and convicted persons should be released from incarceration," the ruling said.

The court said many judges, sheriffs, prosecutors, local health officials, county representatives, public defenders and other local justice partners took the initiative and worked together with each other to release low-risk, nonviolent juveniles and inmates to supervision within their communities.

A letter issued earlier this month from the chief justice, governor and leadership of the General Assembly encouraged counties and communities, including courts, to review the population of local detention facilities and jails to identify which low-risk, nonviolent juveniles and inmates, if any, may be released safely into their communities under pretrial, probation, or community corrections supervision.

"We applaud the efforts of all, including the D.O.C. and county criminal justice and health partners, who have collaboratively taken measures in response to the COVID-19 emergency and are examining or reexamining the status of those jailed or incarcerated in Indiana," the ruling said.

Attorney General Curtis Hill applauded the denial – saying the ACLU of Indiana disregarded the extraordinary steps already taken.

"The Indiana Supreme Court has demonstrated both a fidelity to the rule of law and an appreciation for public health considerations. All Hoosiers should be grateful for the court's judgment in this case," Hill said.

ACLU of Indiana Legal Director Ken Falk said he is disappointed because he had hoped further steps could be taken. But he said it is clear from the responses that the DOC and sheriffs and courts are taking the matter seriously and attempting to react to the crisis.

"We are receiving reports from loved ones and prisoners about conditions," he said. "We will look at them and see if we can work with the DOC on getting basic protection."

