AG argues race a factor in his disciplinary case

INDIANAPOLIS – Attorney General Curtis Hill’s lawyer in his disciplinary case now says race is a factor in the controversial groping case.

Attorney Donald Lundberg pointed out in a recent filing that the Indiana Supreme Court Disciplinary Commission called Hill "predatory."

"This is not the first time the Commission has used this derogatory, racially charged language in relationship to (Hill)," Lundberg said.

Hill’s lawyers tried to point out the troublesome rhetoric last year but it fell on deaf ears, according to Lundberg.

"It is scandalous that an agency of the Indiana Supreme Court would debase itself and the orderly administration of justice by resorting to such uncalled-for, racially-charged stereotyping. There is no place for such overheated and insensitive language in papers filed in this Court," the brief said.

A footnote said "the racist trope of black men as sexual predators is deeply embedded in our history" and quotes several journals.

But the Disciplinary Commission filed a brief last week defending itself and calling for a "lengthy suspension" without automatic reinstatement.

"(Hill) has now made baseless allegations that the Commission is motivated by racism. That spurious assertion is intended to shift focus from Respondent’s own conduct to others. Respondent’s baseless attack should be considered in evaluating the appropriate sanction in this case," the commission brief said.

The back-and-forth briefs are likely the last to be filed before the Indiana Supreme Court decides if Hill should be disciplined.

He is accused of groping four women – three staffers and a lawmaker – at a March 2018 after-hours legislative party. A special prosecutor chose not to file criminal charges.

