INDIANAPOLIS – Though Indiana has succeeded at flattening the curve somewhat, Gov. Eric Holcomb on Tuesday warned against letting up too early.

“We have managed our resources well and we find ourselves in a position to where we can care for those in need,” he said. “What we don't want to do is prematurely loosen up. ... We're on the road to recovery right now, but we're not going to pull up too soon.”

He said the next three to five days are critically important in making decisions moving forward and “we need to finish it strong.”

Indiana now reports 8,527 COVID-19 cases and 387 deaths.

Several area counties also saw significant changes. Allen County now has 171 cases and three more residents have died – bringing the total to 17.

DeKalb County reported its first death Tuesday – a 65-year-old man who was hospitalized in Fort Wayne. DeKalb now has six positive cases and expects more.

The Noble County Health Department also announced multiple cases of the novel coronavirus at Lutheran Life Villages-Village at Kendallville, a long-term-care facility.

State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box said nursing homes continue to experience positive cases and state strike teams are working with them on containing the spread.

She also issued an order allowing long-term-care facilities to transfer, discharge, transport or relocate residents to reduce the risks of COVID-19 to this vulnerable population.

All moves would be done in collaboration with the Indiana State Department of Health.

Dr. Box's order, which includes transfers within a facility, between facilities and those occurring across city or county boundaries, will remain in effect for the duration of the public health emergency declared by Holcomb. It supersedes any orders issued at the local level as allowed under Indiana law.

Some counties had blocked transport of infected people.

The goal of the order is to help facilities group residents who have tested negative to protect them from infection and better serve residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 by allowing facilities to establish COVID-dedicated units, with approval of the state health department.

Box said she knows the idea is controversial but such units can allow facilities to better care for these residents and protect health care workers while helping to conserve personal protective equipment, such as masks and gowns.

Holcomb and Box also cautioned there might be a “new normal” when society resumes regular operations.

The governor said, for instance, employers might have to take temperatures of workers and employees might have to wear masks and move desks so they are farther apart.

“It won't be like switching a light on,” Holcomb said.

Box also said it's likely going to be very difficult to get back to a complete normal without a vaccine, especially for those in high-risk categories.

In other briefing news:

• Indiana's first prisoner died – a man at Westfield Correctional Facility.

• U.S. Sen. Todd Young announced that 23,500 businesses have been approved for federal small business loans totaling almost $6 billion. That doesn't necessarily mean money has been distributed.

• Holcomb said there is no need for a special session of the General Assembly at this time. He has the authority to make spending cuts in the state budget and the federal money coming to Indiana largely will be distributed via established formulas.

nkelly@jg.net