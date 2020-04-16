In-home deaths increase in state

INDIANAPOLIS – More Hoosiers are dying at home from cardiac arrests and other ailments during the COVID-19 crisis, state officials said Wednesday.

“This is really interesting and very sad,” State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box said. “I think that individuals have been very careful to not want to go to the hospital or the emergency room because they are afraid of getting infected. I think also they are trying not to be a burden on the emergency room.”

No specific data was given but it coincides with a report from ProPublica finding an increase of in-home deaths in several major cities.

Experts in that report said it's possible some of the jump in in-home death stems from people infected by the virus who either didn't seek treatment or did but were instructed to shelter in place, and that the undercount is exacerbated by lack of comprehensive testing.

It's also possible that the increase in in-home deaths reflects people dying from other ailments like heart attacks because they couldn't get to a hospital or refused to go.

Box said Hoosiers should not hesitate to dial 911 if they need it.

“That's what we're there for. We don't want people to die in increasing numbers in our state that is not related to COVID-19.”

Dr. Michael Kaufmann of the Indiana Department of Homeland Security said staff tracks data on out-of-hospital deaths. He said hospital emergency departments and EMS providers' volume continues to be low.

“We have capacity in the health care system to care for patients. So, don't hesitate to call 911 when your condition requires you to do so,” said Kaufmann, director of emergency medical services for Homeland Security.

Gov. Eric Holcomb said this is partly why so much capacity has been built up – so hospitals can continue to care for all Hoosiers during the pandemic.

“If you need to make the call, we'll be there for you,” he said.

Box also said during the daily briefing that Indiana could be nearing a crucial moment in the life of the coronavirus.

“I hesitate to say this, but I do think we may be seeing a flattening of that curve. We may be seeing that peak flattened and that kind of plateauing effect,” she said.

It might not be in every area of the state yet, but numbers of cases, deaths and hospitalization are showing an improvement, Box said.

As of Wednesday, 8,955 Hoosiers have tested positive and 436 residents have died. That includes 180 in Allen County with 15 deaths.

The single worst day for deaths so far was 34 on April 5.

The state Joint Operation Center also said Wednesday that a total of 381 Allen County residents were tested during state drive-thru testing Monday and Tuesday. A breakdown of test results was not yet available. The clinic was for symptomatic first responders, health care workers and essential workers.

